Join Xconomy for our annual X·CON, an elite business conference at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, MA—just outside of Boston. This year's summit, focused on the realities of digital health, is aimed at leaders who seek answers to the industry's most urgent questions—and want to participate in shaping its future. See agenda.

Who should attend? Business and technology executives in healthcare, life sciences, pharma, software, devices, and other innovation fields who want to tap into cutting-edge advances at the intersection of tech and health; build relationships with other high-level executives; explore bold ideas for solving healthcare's biggest challenges; and share lessons learned in integrating tech in health and life sciences.