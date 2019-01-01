The best way to experience Biotech Week Boston is with the Xcelerate program package, which provides access to four of the conference's most popular events.
|Keynote Speaker Series
Featuring Laurie Glimcher
Dr. Glimcher will discuss how far cancer diagnosis and treatment has come and where oncology and cancer research need to go.
|Startup Pitch Competition
With only 4 minutes and 4 slides, watch as startup entrepreneurs pitch their licensable asset to a panel of top-tier VCs, pharma execs, and investors.
|Festival Party
The Party in the Park festival party features D's Keys, an interactive rock 'n roll dueling piano show. You'll sing-and-laugh-along while they play your song requests, embarrass your friends, and make fools of themselves on stage.
|Poster & Exhibit Hall
At the center of Biotech Week Boston is the exhibit hall with over 300 vendors and suppliers devoted to serving the biopharmaceutical industry, with dedicated areas focusing on bioprocessing, cell and gene therapy, microbiome therapeutics, and A.I. in health.
