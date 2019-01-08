Catalent Investing $200M to Expand in Wisconsin, Indiana

Xconomy Wisconsin —

[Updated 1/8/19, 12:49 pm, with spokesperson comments.] Life sciences companies are keeping construction crews busy in Wisconsin’s state capital.

The latest project comes from Somerset, NJ-based contract research and manufacturing firm Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), which said Monday it plans to invest $200 million over three years to expand its biologics manufacturing sites in Madison, WI, and Bloomington, IN. Around half of that amount will be spent renovating and expanding its facility in western Madison, bringing it to more than 160,000 square feet, a spokesperson said in an e-mail to Xconomy. Catalent intends to hire more than 100 people in Madison as a result of the initiative; it currently employs around 300 there, the spokesperson said.

Catalent also plans to add 79,000 square feet to its 875,000-square-foot facility in Bloomington, where it currently employs 900 people, the company said in a press release. It intends to hire up to 200 people in Bloomington by the end of 2024, the spokesperson said.

Back in Madison, the Catalent news followed last week’s announcement by Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics that it plans to invest $21 million to build a 31,500-square-foot facility there

for developing and manufacturing stem cells. The facility would be located within walking distance of the company’s headquarters at University Research Park on the city’s west side.

Other life science construction projects happening in Madison include a new Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) lab expected to be completed this year.