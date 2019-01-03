Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics to Invest $21M in Facility Near Madison HQ

Xconomy Wisconsin —

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics said it plans to invest about $21 million to establish a facility for developing and manufacturing stem cells in Madison, WI, where the company is based.

The firm, which was acquired by Japan-based Fujifilm in 2015, said it expects the facility to begin operating by March 2020. It plans to use the space to develop its own line of therapeutics, including regenerative medicines, and also for contract stem cell development and manufacturing projects.

The 31,500-square-foot facility will be located within walking distance of the company’s headquarters, which are at University Research Park on Madison’s west side, according to a spokesperson for Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics. (A rendering of the proposed building is pictured above.)

In late 2016, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics said it planned to relocate to the Madison suburb of Verona and build a new manufacturing center there. However, the company later scrapped those plans, and reportedly laid off 10 percent of its global workforce late last year. Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics currently has 143 employees, the spokesperson said.