EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Cellectar Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer John Friend

Jeff Buchanan

November 16th, 2018

Xconomy Wisconsin — 

John Friend, vice president and chief medical officer of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB), on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the company, Cellectar said in a regulatory filing. Friend’s last day is Nov. 27, according to the filing, which did not specify reasons for his departure. Madison, WI-based Cellectar is developing drugs with the potential to treat malignant tumors and certain forms of blood cancer. Friend, a physician, joined Cellectar in April 2017. Before that, he was senior vice president of medical and scientific affairs at Switzerland-based Helsinn Therapeutics.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Wisconsin. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.