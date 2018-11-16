Cellectar Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer John Friend

Xconomy Wisconsin —

John Friend, vice president and chief medical officer of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB), on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the company, Cellectar said in a regulatory filing. Friend’s last day is Nov. 27, according to the filing, which did not specify reasons for his departure. Madison, WI-based Cellectar is developing drugs with the potential to treat malignant tumors and certain forms of blood cancer. Friend, a physician, joined Cellectar in April 2017. Before that, he was senior vice president of medical and scientific affairs at Switzerland-based Helsinn Therapeutics.