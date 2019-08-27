Two decades ago, rival teams cracked open the human genome. Tapping its secrets was slow at first, but the drip of information has become a flood with cheap hardware, software, and data storage. Are we finally ready to reap the benefits and bring better health and longer lives to millions of people?

Join Xconomy on August 27 at Biocom Bay Area for a frank, evening discussion of the hype, hope, perils, and promise of the genomics era with Bay Area scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, and other health experts. A networking reception will follow.