New York City is an innovation powerhouse, with the nation’s largest concentration of leading research universities and hospitals. The number of biotech companies in New York has climbed from zero in the early 1980s to more than 100. Players like Alexandria, BioLabs, and JLabs have allowed for these companies to grow next to Big Pharma, with Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Eli Lilly all having a presence in the city. The city has state-of-the-art research campuses, along with a growing presence of venture capitalists. And the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars into growing the life sciences industry.

On June 27, NYCEDC and Xconomy are hosting a half-day event to explore the real progress New York is making in life sciences—and to dig deeper into the barriers to more rapid growth and how those barriers can be overcome. In a series of keynote talks, panels, and interactive chats, leading biotech and pharma executives, scientists, venture capitalists, and finance and real estate experts will discuss how to move forward.