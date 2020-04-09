Aravive Promotes Chief Scientific Officer Gail McIntyre to CEO

Xconomy Texas —

Aravive (NASDAQ: ARAV) on Thursday said Gail McIntyre, the company’s chief scientific officer, has been promoted to CEO. McIntyre, who joined the company since 2016, succeeds Rekha Hemrajani, who has resigned, along with three board directors.

The company called the leadership transition a “natural evolution” following its company’s reverse merger in June 2018 with Versartis, a Menlo Park, CA-based company whose lead drug failed a clinical trial the year prior. Houston-based Aravive is developing treatments for diseases including cancer and fibrosis.