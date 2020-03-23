Genprex Adds Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer to C-Suite

Xconomy Texas —

Gene therapy company Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) has added two new executives to its management team: Catherine Vaczy as chief strategy officer and Michael Redman as chief operating officer. Both are executive vice presidents.

Vaczy most recently provided strategic advisory services to early stage biotechnology companies. Previously she co-founded and served for a decade on the leadership team at NeoStem, now Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLBS). Her prior experience includes time at ImClone Systems, which was acquired by Eli Lily (NYSE: LLY).

Redman was most recently president and CEO of Oncolix. Previously he was CEO of Bone Medical and of Opexa Pharmaceuticals, which he co-founded. His prior experience includes time at Zonagen (later renamed Repros Therapeutics), Aronex Pharmaceuticals, Biovail, and American Home Products.

Austin, TX-based Genprex, which also has an office in Cambridge, MA, is developing treatments for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is being evaluated in combination with targeted therapies and immunotherapies as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.