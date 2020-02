Shattuck Labs Promotes Schreiber to CEO, Succeeding Hornblower

Taylor Schreiber, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Shattuck Labs, has been promoted to CEO. He succeeds Josiah Hornblower, who will continue to advise Shattuck as executive chairman of the company’s board of directors. Founded in 2016, Austin, TX-based Shattuck is developing “fusion protein” therapies to treat cancer. The company’s most advanced program, SL-279252, is in early-stage testing under a partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TAK).