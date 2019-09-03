Former Alnylam Executive Soni Joins Reata Pharmaceuticals as CFO

Xconomy Texas —

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) has appointed Manmeet Soni to serve as chief financial officer and executive vice president. With Soni’s hire, James Wilson, CFO and executive vice president of strategy, will shift to a new role as Reata’s executive vice president of operations. Soni stepped down as CFO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) last month. His experience also includes CFO posts at Ariad Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyclics. Irving, TX-based Reata is developing drugs that target molecular pathways governing cellular metabolism and inflammation.