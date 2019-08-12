EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Orthofix Medical CEO Mason to Retire, Serbousek Appointed Successor

Frank Vinluan

August 12th, 2019

Xconomy Texas — 

Brad Mason, president and CEO of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) since 2013, will retire on Oct. 31. The Lewisville, TX-based company has named Jon Serbousek his successor. Orthofix said Serbousek will serve as president of the company’s global spine business until Mason’s retirement. Serbousek comes to Orthofix from Pinnacle Advisory Partners, where he was managing general partner. His experience also includes positions at Biomet, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary DePuy Orthopedics. Orthofix markets products for musculoskeletal applications.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.