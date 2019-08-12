Orthofix Medical CEO Mason to Retire, Serbousek Appointed Successor

Xconomy Texas —

Brad Mason, president and CEO of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) since 2013, will retire on Oct. 31. The Lewisville, TX-based company has named Jon Serbousek his successor. Orthofix said Serbousek will serve as president of the company’s global spine business until Mason’s retirement. Serbousek comes to Orthofix from Pinnacle Advisory Partners, where he was managing general partner. His experience also includes positions at Biomet, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary DePuy Orthopedics. Orthofix markets products for musculoskeletal applications.