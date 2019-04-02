San Antonio—Cat Dizon is stepping down from her role as executive director of Alamo Angels, the angel investing network in San Antonio founded in 2016.

Alamo Angels, formerly known as the San Antonio Angel Network, is the city’s first angel network, and Dizon has been its second executive director. Chris Burney, a former Rackspace employee, was hired to run the investment group in 2016 and left in September 2018 to become the chief financial officer of Dura Holdings, a business that buys and operates software-as-a-service companies.

Dizon took over that same month and split her time between Alamo Angels and Active Capital, a San Antonio-based venture firm that invests in seed funding rounds for startups. Now, Dizon has decided to step down from her position with Alamo Angels to focus on her role as chief operating officer of Active, which she co-founded with Pat Matthews. Active announced in January it had raised $21.5 million for its first investment fund.

“Both organizations are now growing, thriving, and really do need dedicated leadership,” Dizon wrote to the Alamo Angels board in a resignation letter. Dizon said in an e-mail she will remain in her position with Alamo Angels until the group hires a replacement.

The board is in the hiring process right now, which it hopes to complete in the next few months, according to Michael Girdley, who helped create Alamo Angels along with numerous other San Antonio executives and investors, including Matthews, Amit Mehta, and even former NBA star Brent Barry. (Mehta and Barry are on the network’s board with Girdley, Liz Tullis, and Rahul Patel.) The board is looking for someone who has managed and led teams to fill what Girdley said is a mid-career position. “We’re focused on the right person so they can be from any geography,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Alamo Angels has made numerous investments in startups, both locally and elsewhere, including Progenerative Medical, Localeur, and HelpSocial. Other Texas cities and regions have similar angel networks, from Austin’s Central Texas Angel Network to the Houston Angel Network.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

