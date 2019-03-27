San Antonio—David Garcia is stepping down as CEO of the Geekdom coworking space, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

“The collaboration and coworking environment at Geekdom creates opportunity to share professional experience in the roles that we hold as Geekdom team members,” Garcia said in a statement to the newspaper. “Geekdom also acts as a launch pad for the next step in one’s career. As it has for many Geekdom team members before me, it also holds true for me. I’ve been here nearly three years, and it is time for me to explore the next step in my career path.”

Garcia had been in the post since September 2017, when he replaced Lorenzo Gomez, who had been Geekdom’s CEO and COO. Charles Woodin, who had been a business development manager and most recently was Geekdom’s membership director, has been named interim CEO.

Garcia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Xconomy. According to the Business Journal, Garcia says he will continue working for Geekdom until he finds a new opportunity “best fit for my progression.”

Geekdom was founded in 2011 by former Rackspace chairman Graham Weston and fellow entrepreneur Nicholas Longo, and it has since provided office space and mentoring to hundreds of the city’s startups. Geekdom members have together raised nearly $80 million from investors, according to a report released in January 2018. The coworking space has become a hub of the expanding tech scene in downtown San Antonio, drawing startups to the eight floors of the 50,000-square foot Rand building on Houston Street.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

Trending on Xconomy