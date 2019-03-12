San Antonio—EPIcenter, a think tank that promotes the “new energy” sector and operates a startup incubator and other programs for businesses, is planning a half-day event highlighting electricity-focused tech companies.

The summit will take place on June 19 and will include keynote speeches, panel discussions, and short product presentations by companies that use electricity in technology, devices, software, or other resources, EPIcenter said in a news release. That includes topics such as electric vehicles, mobility, infrastructure, and industrial, commercial, and residential applications. EPIcenter is accepting online applications until May 3 for companies that want to give 10-minute product presentations at the event.

EPIcenter was conceived in 2015 by a group of four energy-related organizations, including CPS Energy, a gas and electricity provider that is owned by the city of San Antonio. EPIcenter is redeveloping a former power plant into a space to host conferences, develop new companies and ideas, and for research and development work, among other uses.

EPIcenter has previously hosted two similar conferences. Last year, its gathering focused on technologies and strategies that can help the recovery process from disasters, such as hurricanes or even cyber attacks. The first event it held in 2017 discussed the wave of connected devices, or the “Internet of Things.”

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

