Molecular Templates Appoints Roger Waltzman Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Texas —

Roger Waltzman is now chief medical officer of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM). Waltzman comes to the Austin, TX, cancer drug developer from Rgenix, where he was chief medical officer. Molecular Templates develops a class of drugs called engineered toxin bodies. The company’s lead drug candidate, MT-3724, is in Phase 1 testing as a treatment for blood cancers.