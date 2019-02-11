San Antonio Life Science Business Acelity Cuts 260 Jobs in Texas, NC

Xconomy Texas —

San Antonio—Acelity, a decades-old San Antonio life sciences company known for its wound-healing technologies and tissue-repair products, plans to lay off 200 employees at its San Antonio headquarters and another 60 in Charlotte, NC, a company spokesperson said.

The job cuts are occurring in “the coming months” and are part of changes Acelity is making to its customer support and experience divisions, according to the spokesperson. The company is closing its facility in Charlotte; however, 30 of the Acelity employees who worked there will remain with the company, and work from home. The San Antonio Business Journal first reported the news last week.

Acelity was founded in 1976, and was known as Kinetic Concepts until 2014. In 2011, Acelity was acquired by a group of private equity firms led by Apax Partners for $5 billion. In 2016, Acelity sold its regenerative medicine division, LifeCell, to Dublin-based biopharmaceutical company Allergan (NYSE: AGN) for $2.9 billion. The deal was an attempt by Acelity to focus its business on its core wound healing devices, such as pumps that use vacuum pressure to help heal hard-to-treat wounds like ulcers and traumatic injuries, the company said at the time.

In addition to being related to customer support, Acelity told the San Antonio Business Journal that its restructuring is part of a plan to improve its technology platform. The Acelity spokesperson did not respond to a request from Xconomy for more information about that improvement, or how many employees Acelity has globally. The company will still employ 1,000 people in San Antonio after the job cuts, the spokesperson said.