Houston—Houston medtech startup Decisio Health is partnering with GE Healthcare to accelerate a broader deployment of its critical care dashboard.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

GE says it will integrate Decisio’s software into its Mural virtual care platform, which aims to prioritize “a clinician’s attention to the most critical patient cases with the goal of reducing care variation and the time to intervention,” according to a prepared statement.

Decisio’s software creates a real-time dashboard on a computer or tablet of data typically found on standalone monitors beside patient beds. The data are color-coded red, yellow, and green to flag items that need attention.

“Applying digital capabilities can give the clinician a flashlight for peering into tons of data, which could reveal potentially life-saving insights,” Vivek Bhatt, chief technology officer at GE Healthcare Clinical Care Solutions, stated in the release. “Without visibility, how can a clinician begin to see the whole picture?”

The partnership with GE provides Decisio with the opportunity to get its software and analytics to more than 5,000 hospitals in the United States, says Gray Hancock, the company’s chief operating officer. Decisio, which raised $2.1 million in funding in 2016, already sells its dashboard directly to customers such as CHI St. Luke’s Health in Houston and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

For GE and Decisio, connecting healthcare providers with better information is important because it leads to better compliance, which means improved care, the companies say. In a retrospective observational study conducted at five designated trauma centers in the U.S., which GE cited in its news release, each 10 percent increase in compliance with recommended care was associated with a 14 percent reduction in mortality, according to research published by the American College of Surgeons. Further, patients who received all recommended care were 58 percent less likely to die compared with those who did not, the study found.

“The amount of data we see today is only a fraction of what will exist in five years, and only by managing data better and by using analytics can we gain more control of patient outcomes,” Bhatt said.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

