Austin—Public safety software developer RapidDeploy has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round.

Investors include GreatPoint Ventures and Samsung Next. The funds will be used to help RapidDeploy accelerate development and marketing of its Cloud Aided Dispatch platform, the company said in a press release Monday.

RapidDeploy, which was founded in 2014, says its cloud-based technology was developed by first responders and is designed to dispatch emergency services personnel like police, fire, and EMTs more quickly by, for example, syncing up traffic reports in real-time to allow them to take the fastest route to an incident.

RapidDeploy, which moved its headquarters last month to Austin from South Africa, secured a deal with AT&T in August to have its software used in U.S.-based 911 calls.

“Together with RapidDeploy, Samsung is building the first-responder technology of the future,” Raymond Liao, Samsung Next’s vice president and ventures managing director, said in the prepared statement. “We are excited about RapidDeploy’s products and first-responder culture, which complement Samsung’s end-to-end solution to public safety including smart devices and public safety LTE infrastructure demanded by emergency service providers.”

Tech innovations such as advanced analytics and camera and sensor technologies are increasingly being used by law enforcement. Supporting this innovation is Firstnet, a nationwide broadband network for first responders launched in March 2018. The network was developed from recommendations out of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States, or the 9-11 Commission, because fire, police, and other emergency agencies could not communicate with each other.

And in another deal aimed at the law enforcement market, tech giant Motorola Solutions announced last month it was buying a Fort Worth, TX-based maker of imaging software for $445 million. Vaas’ software can capture and analyze license plate information.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

