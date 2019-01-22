San Antonio—Co-working space Geekdom is starting a short-term night program for people interested in learning about entrepreneurship.

The school, to be called The District, is accepting 36 students for its first six-week session, which begins Feb. 4. The program will run three times a year, Geekdom says. Classes will take place Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. so that people who work a typical day-job schedule can attend, the organization says.

Geekdom is developing the curriculum with Luis Martinez, the director of San Antonio-based Trinity University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. It will focus on understanding business models and customer validation, Geekdom says. It is also derived from coursework at MIT and Stanford, according to a news release from Geekdom.

Geekdom was opened in 2011 by former Rackspace chairman and CEO Graham Weston and fellow entrepreneur Nick Longo. Longo, who founded CoffeeCup Software in San Antonio, is leading the entrepreneurship school. More information about the school can be found here.

Other groups have developed similar education programming for folks looking to further develop their professional lives, such as New York-based General Assembly. It is known for its classes, accelerator programs, and networking events, and it has hosted tech training events in San Antonio and other cities around the world.

Geekdom offers the members of its co-working space various other similar programs, including an opportunity to win an investment of $25,000 four times a year, a pre-accelerator program, and frequent workshops and mentoring events.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

