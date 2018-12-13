EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

TMC’s Halvorsen Exits Innovation Institute in Houston

TMC’s Halvorsen Exits Innovation Institute in Houston
Angela Shah

December 13th, 2018

Xconomy Texas — 

[Updated 12/13/18, 7:20 p.m.] Erik Halvorsen, who led the Texas Medical Center’s Innovation Institute, is out as director of the institute.

Lance Black, the institute’s medical device lead, became the interim director Thursday, Black confirmed. He declined to comment further. Halvorsen, a veteran of the Boston biotech scene, joined the TMC nearly three years ago to helm the medical center’s innovation efforts, including directing its TMCx accelerator. The program works with early stage medical device and health IT companies. He also joined the board of the TMC Venture Fund last year, established to invest $25 million in biotech startups.

[Updated] Bill McKeon, TMC CEO, declined to comment Thursday evening.

The TMC has taken a lead role in developing Houston’s life sciences ecosystem in the last few years and Halvorsen was an active participant in innovation programs throughout the city, including efforts like Houston Exponential.

Angela Shah is the editor of Xconomy Texas. She can be reached at ashah@xconomy.com or (214) 793-5763. Follow @angelashah

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.