San Antonio—Scaleworks business Assembla has sold for an undisclosed price to Houston-based Idera, a company that owns various business-to-business, developer-focused software companies.

San Antonio-based Assembla sells a service that helps developers access the code they use to build software, which is often stored in repository managers, such as Git, Perforce, and NextGen SVN. Assembla was founded in 2005 and has more than 500 customers in 157 countries, including Deutsche Telekom, Bayer, Kellogg’s, Oracle, Unity, Disney, Apple, Marketo, and Salesforce, according to a news release.

The company was acquired in 2016 by Scaleworks, an investment firm that buys software-as-a-service companies that are generating revenue, seeking to grow the businesses. This appears to be the first sale by Scaleworks of a portfolio company. Assembla acquired Belgium-based startup MyGet for an undisclosed price in August.

Idera says Assembla’s services will be useful for customers of other software tools it owns, such as Ranorex. Customers of Ranorex’s automated testing service can get automated source code through Assembla, the news release says. Assembla is the fifth acquisition Idera has made this year, according to its website.

David Holley is Xconomy's national correspondent based in Austin, TX. You can reach him at dholley@xconomy.com Follow @xconholley

