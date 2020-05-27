Former Aimmune Exec Stephen Dilly Named Sierra Oncology’s New CEO

Xconomy Seattle —

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) has appointed Stephen Dilly to serve as its president and CEO starting June 1. He is also joining the Vancouver, BC-based company’s board of directors. Dilly retired as CEO of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) in 2018. His experience also includes positions at Genentech, Chiron BioPharma, and SmithKline Beecham. Sierra acquired its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) in 2018. The small molecule is currently in Phase 3 testing as a potential treatment for myelofibrosis, a bone marrow cancer.