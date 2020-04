Adaptive Biotechnologies Names Mark Adams Chief Technical Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) has appointed Mark Adams to serve as its chief technical officer. He was most recently managing director of healthcare advanced analytics at SVB Leerink. Adams is succeeding Sean Nolan, who will remain at Seattle-based Adaptive, taking on a new role as distinguished engineer. Adaptive is developing therapies based on insight into the adaptive immune system. Last year, the company raised $300 million from its IPO.