Aurinia Taps Abeona’s Max Colao as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) has named Max Colao to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. He joins Victoria, BC-based Aurinia from Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), where he was executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and head of business development. Colao’s experience also includes positions at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Aurinia’s lead drug, voclosporin, is an experimental treatment for lupus nephritis and focal segmental glomerularsclerosis. In December, Aurinia announced that the drug hit the main goals of a pivotal lupus nephritis study and the company plans to file for FDA approval in the first half of 2020.