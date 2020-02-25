Life Sciences

Aurinia Taps Abeona’s Max Colao as Chief Commercial Officer

Frank Vinluan

February 25th, 2020

Xconomy Seattle — 

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) has named Max Colao to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. He joins Victoria, BC-based Aurinia from Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), where he was executive vice president, chief commercial officer, and head of business development. Colao’s experience also includes positions at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Aurinia’s lead drug, voclosporin, is an experimental treatment for lupus nephritis and focal segmental glomerularsclerosis. In December, Aurinia announced that the drug hit the main goals of a pivotal lupus nephritis study and the company plans to file for FDA approval in the first half of 2020.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan@xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.