Palo Alto Health Names Dean Sawyer President & CEO

Xconomy Seattle —

Dean Sawyer has joined Palo Alto Health Sciences as its president and CEO. He comes to the Kirkland, WA-based company from Rx-Precision, where he was CEO. Sawyer’s experience also includes positions at Sentrian and Frost Data Capital. Palo Alto Health markets Freespira, a digital therapeutic that has FDA clearance for treating symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder.