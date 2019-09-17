Innovations in Healthcare – Xconomy Seattle Life Science Forum – Nov. 6, 2019

Join Xconomy at the new Building Cure on the Seattle Children’s Research Institute campus for an interactive program exploring what’s needed – and what’s next – in the world of healthcare research and innovation. Attendees will hear from those who are pioneering new approaches that are helping to save lives, improve treatments, and drive new medical research that is bound to change the way care is provided to children and adults in the Seattle region and beyond.