Innovations in Healthcare – Xconomy Seattle Life Science Forum – Nov. 6, 2019

Event Date & Time

  • November 6, 2019

  • 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Register Now

Join Xconomy at the new Building Cure on the Seattle Children’s Research Institute campus for an interactive program exploring what’s needed – and what’s next – in the world of healthcare research and innovation. Attendees will hear from those who are pioneering new approaches that are helping to save lives, improve treatments, and drive new medical research that is bound to change the way care is provided to children and adults in the Seattle region and beyond.

Register Now
Sponsor an Event

Interested in Seattle Events?

Tell us what kind of events you’d enjoy, and we’ll send you quasi-regular updates. Never spammed or shared.

Please select at least one category.

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.