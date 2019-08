Space Venture’s Tom Neary Lands at SEngine as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Tom Neary has been appointed chief financial officer of SEngine Precision Medicine. Neary most recently worked as CFO at Space Venture Partners, and prior to that as the top financial executive for Spaceflight Industries. His experience also includes positions at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Seattle-based SEngine has commercialized a diagnostic test used to match a patient to the most appropriate cancer treatments. The company is also developing a pipeline of cancer drugs.