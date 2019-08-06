Remarkably, a Seattle-based startup that provides users with real estate marketing software and analytics services, announced Tuesday it has raised $4.1 million in seed funding.

The company markets its software products to developers, owners, and managers of residential buildings with multiple apartments or condominiums, which are sometimes called “multi-family” dwellings. Remarkably’s digital tools are designed to help users track leasing, occupancy, revenue, and cash-flow data, among other metrics.

CEO Erina Malarkey and chief experience officer Anna-Lea Dieringer co-founded Remarkably in January. The two have worked together previously; Malarkey and Dieringer founded Seattle-based Virtual Marketing Office in 2017, and co-led the company before deciding to launch Remarkably.

Remarkably plans to use some of the new cash to support sales and marketing efforts, and to expand its product team, Malarkey says in a news release.

It’s one of several startups seeking to carve out a niche in a growing pocket of the real estate industry. The market for real estate management software is expected to grow to more than $12 billion by 2025, according to Adroit Market Research.

Other real estate-focused technology companies based in the Seattle area include industry heavyweights Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), which show house, condominium, and apartment listings. The area is also home to venture capital-backed tech startups, such as Showdigs, which helps people searching for a new residence view properties.

Wildcat Venture Partners, a San Francisco-area venture firm that primarily backs business-to-business software companies, led Remarkably’s seed round. The other participant named in the release was PSL Ventures, the investment arm of Seattle’s Pioneer Square Labs.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Seattle. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

