Robert Hayes has been appointed chief scientific officer of Seattle-based Immusoft. Hayes joins the cell therapy developer from Phylogica, where he was chief scientific officer for the past two years. His experience also includes positions at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Immusoft, which is developing therapies based on modifying a patient’s B cells, raised $20 million in Series B financing earlier this year.

