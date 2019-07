Athira Taps Alder Ex-Alder Bio Exec Litton as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Mark Litton has been appointed chief operating officer of Seattle-based Athira Pharma. Litton is the co-founder of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR), and was chief business officer at that company until last July. Athira, previously known as M3 Biotechnology, is developing treatments for neurodegenerative disorders. The company is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 1b study testing lead drug NDX-1017 as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.