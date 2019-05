Athira Pharma Appoints Hans Moebius Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Hans Moebius has joined Athira Pharma as chief medical officer. Moebius’ experience includes positions at Ciba Geigy, Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Merz Pharmaceuticals, TauRx, and Allergan (NYSE: AGN). Seattle-based Athira, which recently changed its name from M3 Biotechnology, is currently testing lead drug candidate NDX-1017 in a Phase 1 study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment.