SeaGen’s Josephson Jumps to Zymeworks to Lead Clinical Research

Frank Vinluan

May 2nd, 2019

Xconomy Seattle — 

Neil Josephson is joining Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) to become vice president of clinical research. Josephson comes to the Vancouver, BC-based drug developer from Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN), where he was vice president of clinical development. In other moves, Zymeworks appointed Mark Hollywood to serve as senior vice president, technical and manufacturing operations, and Bruce Hart to the position of vice president, regulatory affairs. The company also promoted David Poon to vice president, business development and alliance management. Zymeworks is developing antibody drugs to treat cancer and other diseases.

