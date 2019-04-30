Catch up on funding news from April involving technology companies based in Washington state:

—Pattern Computer, a Redmond-based startup developing pattern discovery software, raised nearly $2.7 million, according to a regulatory filing. The company says its software has potential applications in fields such as oncology and precision medicine, and last month announced a collaboration with Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center aimed at making diagnoses of colorectal cancer and other conditions more accurate. Pattern Computer has raised more than $9 million in outside investment since launching in 2015, SEC documents show.

—CytoDyn, a Vancouver-based company seeking to commercialize humanized monocloncal antibodies to treat and prevent HIV infection, raised more than $3.2 million from 53 investors, according to a securities document. One of the antibody drugs CytoDyn is developing, leronlimab, “has finished Phase 2 clinical trials with demonstrated antiviral activity,” the company says. CytoDyn, which launched in 2002, says it plans to continue developing the drug as a therapeutic anti-viral agent in people who are infected with HIV.

—Chatbox, a Seattle-based company that helps organizations communicate with their customers through Chatbox’s messaging software, raised nearly $1.1 million in equity funding from 12 investors, according to a securities document. Chatbox, which launched in 2014 and was previously known as Tetrapod Software, has raised nearly $9.7 million from investors, SEC filings show.

—Joylux, which sells home-use rejuvenation devices that use light-energy, heat, and sonic technology to treat women’s vaginal tissue and pelvic floor muscles, raised more than $1.5 million from investors, according to a securities filing. Six-year-old Joylux, which is based in Seattle, said in January 2018 it raised $5 million to support sales and marketing of its devices.

—Trovares, a Seattle-based startup whose property graph analytics software is reportedly used by the US Department of Defense among other customers, raised nearly $2 million from a dozen investors, according to a regulatory document. Trovares CEO Jim Rottsolk previously held the top job at Cray (NASDAQ: CRAY), a Seattle-based developer of software used in supercomputers and other high-powered machines.

—CloudEngage, a digital marketing company developing software to deliver personalized advertisements and other Web content to people based on who and where they are, raised more than $1.6 million in equity funding from two investors, according to an SEC filing. Spokane-based CloudEngage has raised nearly $7.5 million from investors since launching in 2013, securities documents show.

—Posabit, a startup developing payment processing products that allow users to purchase cannabis and other products using digital currencies, raised more than $1.9 million from 31 investors, a regulatory filing shows. Kirkland-based Posabit has raised nearly $7.2 million in equity funding since launching in 2015, according to securities documents.

—IoCurrents, which is developing software for organizations in the shipping and maritime industries, raised $5 million from a single investor, according to an SEC document. Launched in 2015, Seattle-based ioCurents says its software gathers and analyzes information like the ship’s fuel efficiency and the condition of its equipment.

