Baldo Leaves Genentech for Adaptive Bio Chief Medical Officer Post

Xconomy Seattle —

Adaptive Biotechnologies has appointed Lance Baldo to serve as its chief medical officer. Baldo comes to Seattle-based Adaptive from Roche subsidiary Genentech, where he was senior vice president and head of US medical affairs. His experience also includes posts at The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) and MedAptus. Earlier this year, Adaptive and Genentech launched a partnership focused on developing personalized cancer immunotherapies.