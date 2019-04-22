EXOME

Xconomy’s Seattle Event to Explore Tech Convergence in Life Sciences

Frank Vinluan

April 22nd, 2019

Xconomy Seattle — 

The lines between biotech and high tech are blurring, and Seattle is one of the country’s hotspots for this convergence. IT innovations for analyzing big data are finding applications in drug discovery research. Smartphones can now be used to collect clinical data and also deliver a new wave of “digital treatments.”

On June 25, Xconomy will hold its annual Seattle Life Science Xchange event at Cambia Grove. The program will bring together founders and innovators from the Puget Sound region who will discuss how they’re part of this technology convergence. Confirmed speakers so far include Steve Reed, the founder of the Infectious Disease Research Institute, and Swatee Surve, founder and CEO of Litesprite.

The Xchange will include networking time and opportunities for one-on-one partnering meetings with life science and pharma executives. More details are coming but you can visit our event site for the latest developments and ticket information.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

