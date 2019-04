Alder Bio Picks AbbVie’s Nadia Dac for Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Nadia Dac has joined Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) as chief commercial officer. She comes to the Bothell, WA, biotech from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), where she was vice president of global specialty commercial development. Her experience also includes positions at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). In February, Alder filed for FDA approval of eptinezumab, an antibody drug developed to prevent migraine headaches.