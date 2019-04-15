Showdigs, a Seattle-based startup developing software to help prospective leasers schedule tours of apartments property managers have for rent, says it has raised $3 million in new funding to support its continued growth.

A local investor, Bellevue, WA-based Trilogy Equity Partners, led the seed funding round, Showdigs says in a news release.

Showdigs’ location-based tools allow apartment hunters to book showings on their own, which it says can lead to time savings for people who work in leasing offices.

Launched in early 2018, the startup also fits into the category of the gig, or on-demand, economy; if a property manager won’t be able to make it to a scheduled showing, she can use Showdigs to browse a list of vetted real estate professionals for someone to fill in. This allows property managers to schedule more showings, which could help lower the amount of time for which units go unrented. Meanwhile, the real estate agents or brokers who agree to do on-demand showings get paid for each tour they lead, Showdigs says.

“Showdigs transforms the property management market by combining integrated mobile technology with professional brokers, enabling property managers to vastly improve the experience of prospects while managing their business at a higher scale,” Kobi Bensimon, founder and CEO of Showdigs, says in a prepared statement.

Showdigs is currently operating in two metropolitan areas: Seattle and Portland, OR. The company says in the release that it expects to move into an unspecified number of new markets this year.

Bensimon was previously CEO of another real estate startup, ActiveBuilding, which Texas-based RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) acquired in 2013 for an undisclosed sum.

Greater Seattle is home to numerous other real estate technology businesses, including Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG), and Knock.

Jeff Buchanan is the editor of Xconomy Seattle. Email: jbuchanan@xconomy.com Follow @_jeffbuchanan

