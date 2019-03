Illumina’s Michael Ball Joins Contextual Genomics as CEO

Xconomy Seattle —

Cancer genomics company Contextual Genomics has appointed Michael Ball to serve as its CEO. Ball comes to the Vancouver, BC-based company from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), where he was global vice president commercial, informatics. Ball was previously CEO of GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, which was acquired by Illumina in 2015. Contextual Genomics develops molecular tests that help clinicians diagnose and treat cancer.