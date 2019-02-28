Steve Reed Steps Down as CEO of IDRI to Lead Two Spinout Companies

Xconomy Seattle —

Steve Reed, president and CEO of the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI), is stepping down from his executive roles. Seattle-based IDRI says Reed will lead two spinouts: OnCo, which will focus on cancer immunotherapies for the developed world, and HDT Bio, which is developing immunotherapies and vaccines. Reed will also continue as a distinguished investigator at IDRI, the nonprofit research organization he founded in 1993. Corey Gasper, IDRI’s chief scientific and medical officer, has been appointed interim president and CEO.