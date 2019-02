Allen Institute Adds Peterson, Hackett to Executive Team

Xconomy Seattle —

The Allen Institute announced that Todd Peterson has joined as chief scientific officer, a new position at the Seattle bioscience research organization. Before joining the nonprofit institute, Peterson was chief technology officer for La Jolla, CA-based Synthetic Genomics. The institute also hired Lauren Hackett to serve as chief operations officer. She was most recently executive director of administration and chief business officer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, TN.