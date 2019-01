Insmed’s Paul Streck Joins Alder Bio as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy Seattle —

Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR) has appointed Paul Streck to serve as chief medical officer, a post he held at his former company, Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM). His experience also includes roles at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK), Shire, and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Alder’s lead drug, eptinezumab, was developed to prevent migraine pain. The company has said it expects to file for FDA approval in the first quarter of this year.