Benjamin Harshbarger Steps In as Interim CEO at Novelion

Xconomy Seattle —

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVLN) has appointed Benjamin Harshbarger interim CEO. Harshbarger had been general counsel for the Vancouver, BC-based company for the past two years. He is taking the place of Jeffrey Hackman, who Novelion says has resigned as interim CEO to pursue another opportunity. The company added that Hackman will remain with the company in a transitional role until Nov. 30. Novelion, formed in 2015 through the merger of Cambridge, MA-based Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and Vancouver-based QLT, develops treatments for rare diseases.