Allergan’s Ellen Lubman Joins Impel NeuroPharma’s C-Suite

Xconomy Seattle —

Impel NeuroPharma has appointed Ellen Lubman to serve as its chief business officer. Lubman comes to the Seattle biotech from Allergan (NYSE: AGN), where she was vice president of external science and innovation. Impel develops drugs that can be delivered through the nose to the brain. The company’s lead drug, INP104, is in late-stage testing for acute migraine.