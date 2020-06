Kronos Bio Appoints Christopher Dinsmore Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Christopher Dinsmore has joined Kronos Bio as its chief scientific officer. He was most recently entrepreneur in residence at venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures. His experience also includes roles at Forma Therapeutics and Merck (NYSE: MRK). Kronos launched nearly a year ago with a $105 million Series A round of financing. The San Mateo, CA-based biotech is developing cancer drugs that address proteins considered “undruggable.”