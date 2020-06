AstraZeneca Veteran Hasan Jafri Joins Aridis as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) has appointed Hasan Jafri to serve as its chief medical officer. He succeeds Paul Mendelman, the company’s interim CMO since last October. San Jose, CA-based Aridis said Mendelman will become senior medical advisor to the company. Jafri is joining Aridis from AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), where he was director of clinical research and development for infectious disease and vaccines. Aridis is developing drugs to treat life-threatening bacterial infections.