NGM Names Castlight’s Nolan Mangini as Its Chief Financial Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

May 28th, 2020

Xconomy San Francisco — 

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) added Siobhan Nolan Mangini to its C-suite as chief financial officer. Nolan Mangini, formerly president and CFO of Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT), starts the new role at South San Francisco-based NGM on July 13. Prior to Castlight, Nolan Mangini’s experience includes time as a management consultant at Bain & Company and a financial associate at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

NGM’s lead drug candidate, an engineered variant of the human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, is in mid-stage testing as a once-daily injection for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH).

