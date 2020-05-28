NGM Names Castlight’s Nolan Mangini as Its Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) added Siobhan Nolan Mangini to its C-suite as chief financial officer. Nolan Mangini, formerly president and CFO of Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT), starts the new role at South San Francisco-based NGM on July 13. Prior to Castlight, Nolan Mangini’s experience includes time as a management consultant at Bain & Company and a financial associate at the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

NGM’s lead drug candidate, an engineered variant of the human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, is in mid-stage testing as a once-daily injection for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NASH).