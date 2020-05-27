Gilead’s Delaney Jumps to Assembly Bio as Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

The addition of Gilead Sciences veterans to the Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) C-suite continues with the hiring of William Delaney as chief scientific officer of virology. Delaney worked at Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) for more than 20 years, most recently as executive director of biology. At South San Francisco-based Assembly, he will succeed Richard Colonno, who the company says will retire on June 1 but will continue to serve as a senior advisor.

John McHutchison, former chief scientific officer of Gilead, was appointed Assembly’s CEO last August. Since then, the company has hired Gilead veterans Jason Okazaki as chief legal and business officer and Luisa Stamm as chief medical officer. Assembly is developing treatments for hepatitis B viral infection and diseases associated with the microbiome.