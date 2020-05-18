Ardelyx Adds Tolmar’s Rodriguez As Its First Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) has added Susan Rodriguez to its C suite as the company’s first chief commercial officer. Rodriguez was most recently president of the branded division of Tolmar, a merged entity created from Tolmar Pharmaceuticals and its sister companies. She previously served as the founding CEO of Tolmar Pharma. Before Tolmar Rodriguez held various roles at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), where during her tenure she played a key role in 11 global product launches.

Fremont, CA-based Ardelyx, which is developing treatments for patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, this year plans to request FDA review of tenapanor, an investigational treatment for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease who are dialysis. Last year the FDA approved tenapanor (Ibsrela) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.