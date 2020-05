Bolt Bio Picks Sunesis’s William Quinn as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Bolt Biotherapeutics has appointed William Quinn to serve as its chief financial officer, the same position he held most recently at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS). Quinn’s experience also includes roles at Bullet Biotechnology and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ). Preclinical-stage Bolt Bio is developing a new class of cancer immunotherapies called immune-stimulating antibody conjugates. Last year, the

Redwood City, CA-based biotech raised $45 million in Series B financing.